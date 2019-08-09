Hill City Scene: Food, funk and family

Summer is in full swing, with fun-filled events throughout the Hill City teed up for this weekend!

If you're ready to let loose and shake what your mama gave you, you're in luck! The Grammy Award-winning band The Commodores are making a pit stop in Lynchburg and will be bringing down the house Friday night at Riverfront Park starting at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20, presale tickets are $15 and premium tickets are $75.

If you and the family are sick of the dog days of summer, head over to the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre for Family Fun Friday! There will be tubing, bounce houses, cornhole, a trampoline and even skiing and snowboarding.

This is the last Family Fun Friday! event for the summer, so get your winter fix while you can! The event goes from 3 to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $5. Kids age 3 and under are free.

Last but not least, there's BBQ, shrimp and music -- oh, my! The All-You-Can-Eat BBQ & Shrimpfest boasts the freshest shrimp around and BBQ cooked on-site from 5th and Federal.

There will be beer, wine and cider available for sale along with live music from The Quintana Band and The Steve Freeman Band and a corn hold tournament with cash prizes up to $150!

The festival is being held by the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg at Holy Cross Regional School this Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate, but kids age 5 and under are free! Kids age 6 to 11 are $10 each.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the local Red Cross and to educational programs such as Terrific Kids and the Key Club, in addition to other local community projects.

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend! It'll be partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. If you're looking for the full forecast, just visit WSLS.com.

