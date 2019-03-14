HARDEE'S® TOUCHDOWN TAKEOUT SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV (“WSLS”) and Hardee's Restaurants LLC. (Collectively referred to as “Sponsors”). The geographic scope of this Sweepstakes is the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.

2. Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local laws. Void where prohibited. WSLS shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on prizes, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules. Limit one (1) entry per person. Limit one (1) prize per household. “Household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.

3. Sweepstakes begins on September 1, 2018 and ends on January 14, 2019. Final entry deadline is January 13, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). WSLS’ computer is the official time-keeping device for this Sweepstakes promotion. Drawings to determine Weekly Prize winners will be held on Mondays from September 10, 2018 until December 31, 2018. Drawing to determine Grand Prize winner will be held on January 14, 2019.

ELIGIBILITY

1. All entrants must be eighteen (18) years old and legal residents inside the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.

2. Employees of Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV, Hardee's Restaurants LLC. and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings or children) and households (whether or not related), are not eligible to enter or win.

PRIZES



1. Grand Prize: Hardee’s will furnish one (1) Grand Prize, consisting of five (5) Hardee’s® Gift Cards, each valued at $50. Gift Card terms and conditions apply. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $250.

2. Weekly Prizes: Hardee’s will furnish seventeen (17) Weekly Prizes. Weekly Prize will consist of one (1) Hardee’s® $25 Gift Card. Gift card terms and conditions apply. ARV: $25 (each Weekly Prize).

3. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS

1. All details of all prizes shall be at WSLS’ sole discretion.

2. Winners assume sole responsibility for all costs associated with the prizes not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), fees, and surcharges on a prize.

3. Prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Prizes may not be transferred or substituted except that WSLS in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.

4. Any portion of any prize not used by any winner is forfeited and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. All prizes being offered are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsors. Merchandise prizes carry no warranty other than that offered by manufacturers. Sponsors have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions apply.

TO ENTER

Entries will be accepted beginning September 1, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ending January 13, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET (“Entry Period”). There are two ways to enter:

1. Online: Visit the Sweepstakes entry page at https://www.wsls.com/contests and complete an Official Entry Form with the following required information: (i) name, (ii) address, (iii) telephone number, (iv) e-mail address, and (v) date of birth; or

2. U.S. Mail: Type or legibly handprint a letter or postcard with the following required information: (i) name, (ii) address, (iii) telephone number, (iv) e-mail address, and (v) date of birth, and mail it to Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes, c/o WSLS-TV, 401 Third Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011. Limit one (1) entry per outer mail envelope. No group submissions will be accepted.



1. To be eligible for any Weekly Drawing, entries (regardless of method) must be received by WSLS no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on the day before the scheduled Weekly Drawing. To be eligible for the Grand Prize Drawing, entries must be received by WSLS no later January 13, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent Weekly Prize drawings. All properly submitted entries during the Entry Period will be eligible for the Grand Prize Drawing.

2. Limit one (1) entry per person or email address per Weekly Drawing during the Entry Period, regardless of method. Additional entries received from any such person or email address thereafter will be void. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services) are prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that entrant.

3. Entries must include a valid e-mail address for the entrant. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on an e-mail address, the winning entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address number used at time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person, eighteen (18) years of age or older, who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address or the natural person, eighteen (18) years of age or older.

4. Entrants who fail to provide the required information will not be eligible to win and will not be notified by WSLS. WSLS is not responsible for, and entrants assume all risk of, entries that are lost, misdirected, mutilated, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, not legible, if they contain errors or if for any reason they are not received by WSLS prior to the stated deadline, and all such entries are void. All entries become the property of WSLS and will not be returned or acknowledged.

5. If you enter the Sweepstakes online, the information that you provide in connection with the Sweepstakes may be used by WSLS in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at

6. http://www.wsls.com and which may be updated from time to time.

PRIZE DRAWINGS

1. Weekly Drawings. Each Monday starting on September 10, 2018 and ending on December 31, 2018, or within a reasonable time thereafter, WSLS or its designee will randomly choose one (1) name from all timely entries received, for a total of seventeen (17) names. Subject to verification of eligibility, the persons whose names are so drawn will be declared the Weekly Prize Winners.

2. Grand Prize Drawing. On January 14, 2019, or within a reasonable time thereafter, at which time WSLS or its designee will randomly choose one (1) name from all timely entries received during the Entry Period. Subject to verification of eligibility, the person whose name is so drawn will be declared the Grand Prize Winner.

WINNER NOTIFICATION

1. WSLS will contact all potential winners in accordance with the information supplied to WSLS on their Entry Forms. Winners may be verified over the telephone or by email at the time and may be asked to provide WSLS with valid identification and execute an affidavit of eligibility or declaration and, where legal, publicity release, and return these documents within ten (10) days of notification. Acceptable identification includes a valid driver’s license or other valid picture ID showing name and address. The winners may also be required to sign other legal documents, including tax forms and a release supplied by WSLS that, among other disclaimers, releases Sponsors and a range of subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons from any and all liability related to this Sweepstakes and the receipt and use of any prize. Upon verification of eligibility, the names of winners may, in WSLS’ sole discretion, be posted at http://www.wsls.com.

2. In the event that any potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by WSLS within forty-eight (48) hours from initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, (d) or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, WSLS in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing to be held as soon as reasonably practicable after initial winner is determined to be ineligible. Alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. WSLS will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings for the Grand Prize and up to one (1) alternate drawing for any Weekly Prize. If WSLS is unable to confirm an eligible winner for a particular prize after the allotted maximum number of alternate drawings, no further drawings will be conducted for that prize and that prize will not be awarded.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

1. By accepting a prize, winners agree to award WSLS the right to publicize their names, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner's photograph on WSLS’ web page), likenesses, biographical information, e-mail address, voices and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY/DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY

1. Entrants agree that Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV, Hardee's Restaurants LLC. , and a range of subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not received by WSLS by the deadlines stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Sweepstakes, or in the announcement of the prizes; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Sweepstakes, or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Sweepstakes; (e) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winners, the prizes or otherwise in any Sweepstakes-related materials; (f) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry; (g) are not responsible for the inability to select winners because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (h) are released from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Sweepstakes (in whole or in part), the use (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Sweepstakes, and the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize.

MISCELLANEOUS

1. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Sweepstakes.

2. WSLS reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend this Sweepstakes or any part of this Sweepstakes should any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or other causes beyond its control, corrupt or impair the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of this Sweepstakes as determined by WSLS in its sole discretion, at which time, WSLS will select the winners by conducting a random drawing from among all non-suspect entries received at the time of the Sweepstakes cancellation, termination or suspension.

3. WSLS reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, WSLS finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner WSLS determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Any person attempting to defraud or tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way will be ineligible for prizes and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of entries permitted by these rules including by using an automated device or by using more than one e-mail address. Any failure by the WSLS to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, WSLS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

4. All activity arising out of and relating to the Sweepstakes is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules and you agree to cooperate with WSLS concerning verification and/or auditing. All references to an entrant’s status as a "winner" are subject to verification and/or auditing by WSLS. If verification activity or an audit evidences non-compliance of an entry or entrant with the Official Rules as determined by WSLS in its sole discretion, WSLS reserves the right to disqualify the entrant and remove the entry from the Sweepstakes at any time.

5. WSLS reserves the right to correct typographical or clerical errors in any sweepstakes-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, WSLS reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

DISPUTES

1. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you.

2. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants, WSLS and any other Sponsors in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Commonwealth of Virginia. Any legal proceedings arising out of this Sweepstakes or relating to these Official Rules shall be instituted only in the federal or state courts located in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Independent City of Roanoke, and the parties consent to jurisdiction therein with respect to any legal proceedings or disputes of whatever nature arising under or relating to these rules. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

WINNERS’ LIST/OFFICIAL RULES COPY

1. For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winners’ List, visit http://www.wsls.com or mail a SASE to: Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes c/o WSLS-TV, 401 Third Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011, specifying either “Winners’ List Request” or “Official Rules Request.” Winners’ List will be available after January 26, 2019.

