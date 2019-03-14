Hill City Scene: A lucky St. Paddy's Day weekend

Watch out for leprechauns and get your best green attire ready because this Sunday is St. Patrick's Day! The good news for you: We had the luck of the Irish finding events you'll enjoy. So without further ado, pour yourself a pint of Guinness -- as long as you're at least 21, of course -- and read what's in store this holiday weekend.

Does country superstar Dylan Scott have you saying, "Kiss me, I'm Irish"? If you missed his show in February, you're in luck because Scott is back in Lynchburg. This Friday, head over to Phase 2 to see the singer perform his No. 1 singles "My Girl" and "Hooked." General admission tickets are on sale for just $18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The 2nd Annual St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl is back and better than ever! Beginning Saturday at 2 p.m., hop on and off the party bus at seven different bars downtown, including Waterstone Pizza, The Emerald Stone Grill and The Water Dog. There is no set schedule and the bus will run between venues every 30 minutes so you are free to enjoy the day at your own pace. Tickets are $15 and include a 22-ounce mug, free access to all of the venues, food and drink specials and more. As always, please remember to drink responsibly. Lyft coupons for $5 off a ride will be given out to help you get to and from the bar crawl safely.

If you're in the market for a more family-friendly activity, this one's for you. The Rustburg Library is hosting Escape Room: Treasure Hunt on both Friday and Saturday! You'll have 30 minutes to solve a series of puzzles and riddles in order to free your family from a locked room. Rooms can hold groups of six to 10 so if you don't have enough people, you may be paired with some new friends. This event is free and runs from noon to 6 p.m.

These are just some of the great events happening this St. Paddy's Day weekend. You can find more here.

