Hill City Scene: Balloons and lights and music, oh my!

We're about to ring in 2019, if you can believe that! There are plenty of fun things to do around Lynchburg this weekend and for New Year's.

It's that time of year -- Liberty University's annual Winterfest Christian music festival kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m. and goes into New Year's. There will be family activities, as well as performances by TobyMac, Skillet Music, FF5, Social Club Misfits, KB and others. You can buy activity passes for $15, or concert-only tickets for a higher price.

It's not too late to catch the third annual Celebration of Lights at Riverside Park. Kids and kids at heart will love seeing the holiday display. It's free, and you can see them through the 31st if you go between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

If the kids (or you!) have trouble staying awake for the ball drop, you can still get in on the New Year's action! FunQuest is having a Family New Year's Eve Party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The balloon drop is at 5:30 p.m. The $13.50 admission price includes skating, skate rental, unlimited laser tag, PlayQuest for children 10 and under and free noisemakers and hats. Seriously, how fun does that sound?

If that's not your jam, you can dust off those cowboy boots and enjoy some country music to celebrate the new year. Outshyne and a DJ will bring the party at Phase 2. Music starts at 9 p.m. on New Year's and tickets are just $15.

Above are just some of what's happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more events!

Let's see the weekend and New Year's forecast! Chris Michaels, what do you have for us?

Remember, if anything changes, we have you covered with the area's latest forecast on WSLS.com.

Need Lynchburg's news of the day? We have that too!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.