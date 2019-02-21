Hill City Scene: Be a superhero...solve a murder!

It's Friday eve and we're counting down the hours till the weekend. It looks as if more rain is in our future, but don't let that get you down! We've found some great things happening in Hill City this weekend.

A little party never killed nobody... Or maybe it did. It's time for the Knotting Family Reunion and the family members are dropping like flies. Head over to Brookville Theatre on Friday or Saturday at 6 p.m. to enjoy this interactive murder mystery dinner and help solve the case! Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students/children and must be purchased in advance. Email memanuel@campbell.k12.va.us to reserve your spot.

This next event is a little more expensive than those we usually highlight, but we thought it was too good to pass up! Amazement Square is hosting the ultimate battle between good and evil for those over 21. Museum After Dark Superheros vs. Villains will test your mind and body as you battle your way through four floors of the museum. For $35, you can enjoy a night of exciting games and activities, delicious food and craft beer and wine. The action begins Friday at 6:30 p.m.

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, the Legacy Museum and Lynchburg Parks and Recreation have joined forces to host a presentation at the Miller Center from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. A focus of the event will be highlighting African-American trailblazers from the Lynchburg community. And if all the talking makes you hungry, traditional soul food, including fried chicken, mac and cheese and cobbler, will be served afterwards. While the presentation is free, meal tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids.

Are you a fan of dance? If you answered yes, then be sure to check out Lynchburg Dance Connection: World Tour 2019! On Sunday from 7-9 p.m., more than 200 dancers from the Central Virginia area are coming together for a dance showcase at the Academy Historic Theatre. Featuring everything from hip-hop to ballet, this event will display what makes each group unique and celebrate the art of dance. Tickets start at $15 and are available online.

