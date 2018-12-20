Hill City Scene: Bust out those ugly sweaters!

Wow! Tomorrow's the first day of winter and Tuesday's Christmas. Anyone else feel as if fall was nonexistent this year? Don't be too sad as we say farewell to autumn. We've got some fun events to keep you smiling and busy this weekend!

Dig into the closet now and find that ugly sweater you save for this time of year! Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden is having an Ugly Sweater Party. The Ruckus will be at playing at the brewery and the event starts at 8 p.m.

Get an early start to your Saturday because Santa Claus is comin' to town! Yes, we know you've probably seen him nearly everywhere at this point, but now he'll be at the Putt-Putt Fun Center with the missus! The center is offering a deal starting at 8 a.m. in which, for $25 you can get a two-hour unlimited attractions card as well as a $15 game card. Oh! Did we mention that Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts will also be there, serving up hot, delicious goodness? The big man and his plus one arrive at 10 a.m. and head back to the North Pole at 1 p.m.

If you're looking for what may be a more relaxed -- and free -- visit with Santa, then we have you covered! At Givens Books Little Dickens, bring the little ones to Visit with Santa! St. Nick will be reading his favorite Christmas story and it all begins at 3 p.m.

If you only have one ugly Christmas sweater, make sure it's not stained because you'll need it Saturday night! The Water Dog is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, which means PRIZES!! They're being awarded on the basis of creativity, so keep that in mind. Registration starts at 8 p.m with judging beginning an hour later.

