Hill City Scene: Calling for cars, curtains and competition

Tomorrow is the first day of March! Is it just us or is 2019 flying by? Regardless, it's time to start planning for another weekend. Get ready because we've found some events that you're not going to want to miss.

Treat yourself to a nice dinner this Friday and head over to Fifth & Federal Station. Enjoy a night of great food, drinks and axe-throwing. Yes, you read that right... Fifth & Federal will be hosting an Axe-Throwing Competition! Enter the Singles Competition for $5 or grab a partner and enter the Doubles Competition for $10. And to top it off, winners will receive a $25 Fifth & Federal gift card. The competition begins at 5 p.m.

Need some coffee to wake you up after a night of intense axe-throwing? Drive over to BMW of Lynchburg for Cars & Coffee, from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday. Check out some sick rides and talk with other car lovers in the community. No need to worry if you still drive the same beat-up car you got when you were 16 because all makes and models are welcomed! (Bikers are welcomed, too.)

Curtains! The Musical is coming to the University of Lynchburg this weekend. When the leading lady mysteriously dies, the entire cast and crew are pinned as suspects. This hilarious off-Broadway production is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

These are just a few events happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here's where you can find more!

