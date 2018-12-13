Hill City Scene: Counting down to Christmas

The good news: You shouldn't have to hunker down at any point this weekend due to pending snow. The bad news: If you haven't completed Christmas shopping, time is quickly running out. If your shopping is all done, then here are some events happening this weekend for you to reward yourself with!

As a more reflective part of your Christmas season, consider visiting the National D-Day Memorial any night this weekend. From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, the memorial will be holding its Flames of Memory and Christmas in Wartime Presentation. Luminaries will shine in recognition of the 4,413 men who were killed on D-Day. On Saturday night, the memorial will be having a WWII living history display of Christmas in Wartime.

Bella Rose Plantation is getting into the Christmas spirit with its first-ever community holiday event: Jingle Bella. This four-night event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. Of course, Santa will be there and other than that, activities include gingerbread-decorating, carriage rides and more! Tickets are $15 per person, and children under 2 years old are free with the purchase of a ticket. Can't make it Friday night? It's happening Saturday night as well and also the following Friday and Saturday.

Also on Friday night, you won't want to let the parade pass by! (If you don't know that famous tune from "Hello Dolly!" you're welcome.) The Amherst County Christmas Parade gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. You can expect floats, cars, and performances from schools and church groups. If you can't make it in person, the parade will be streamed on both Facebook and YouTube.

If you haven't yet finished your Christmas shopping, the Winter Gift Fair is for you! Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Acorn Hill Lodge, this could help you knock off the remaining names on your Christmas list. Besides things to buy, there will also be some great bars available (popcorn and hot cocoa!). For a bit more filling meal, join Mr. and Mrs. Claus for brunch in the Bistro Restaurant. One lucky person will even win a massage at the spa and salon.

What's above is just a snippet of what's happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more great events!

