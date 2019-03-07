Hill City Scene: Defense, Dance and Bluegrass!

We apologize in advance for the hour of sleep you're about to lose this weekend. The good news is, all of the events featured this week happen before we spring forward.

Ladies! Start your weekend by learning the art of self-defense. This International Women's Day, join other women to learn tactics and techniques any woman can use regardless of size or strength. The Warrior Success Academy is holding the FREE women's self-defense seminar at American Legion Post 16. It all begins at 6 p.m. Friday. One caveat, you have to be 16 and older.

If you're looking for a slightly more relaxing start to the weekend, head to the Miller Center for Adults With Crayons' March Improv Show! Enjoy a night filled with laughs and entertainment by the Lynchburg-based comedy group. Tickets are only $5 for the 7 p.m. Friday show.

The largest fundraiser of the year for Amherst County Habitat for Humanity is bound to bring a smile to your face and get your toes tappin'. On Saturday afternoon, it's the 16th annual Working on a Building Bluegrass Festival. Originally scheduled for mid-January, bad weather pushed the event to this weekend. In addition to multiple bluegrass groups, raffle tickets will also be sold at the event. It all happens at the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg. Doors open at 3:30 for the 4 p.m. event and tickets start at $20 for adults.

On Saturday night, get ready to bust out the platform shoes and bell bottoms! Lynchburg Parks and Rec is hosting a Soul Train Dance Party! The evening starts with a dance lesson from the Hill City Sliders Dance Team. Once you've relearned those groovy moves, the '70s- and '80s-themed dance party begins. The night will also be filled with a costume contest, a dance competition and a soul food truck. Tickets are $7 each and it all begins at 7 p.m.

Above are just some of the things happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Looking for more? Here you go!

This weekend starts off meh but ends on a beautiful note!

If the forecast changes, we have you covered on WSLS.com.

Craving Lynchburg news? We have that too!