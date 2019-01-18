Hill City Scene: 'Drift Away' before escaping to France

This weekend has something to offer everyone! Whether you long for the music of the 2000s, enjoy a fun adventure with your kids or love food. (Let's be honest, who doesn't love food?) So without further adieu, let's check out what could be in store for your weekend.

Give me the beat boys and free my soul! No Dobie Gray isn't in Lynchburg, but the man behind the 2003 version of "Drift Away" will be! Uncle Kracker is set to perform at Phase 2 on Friday night. "When the Sun Goes Down" plus an hour, 35 minutes is when doors open. The concert begins at 8 p.m. with general admission tickets costing $20 a piece.

Saturday afternoon, you'll have to do your best if you hope to get free from the Treasure Hunt Escape Room. Starting at noon at the Timbrook Library, groups of six to 10 can take part in this adventure. In a half hour, you'll have to solve the clues to find the secret treasure and the key that unlocks it. Children 10+ are invited to take part in this FREE event. Before you go, make sure to reach out to the library to reserve a slot.

When it comes to food, we're all in! Who doesn't like to bring some adventure to the palate? Saturday evening, it's the grand opening of Rendez-Vous. The new Main Street restaurant offers French and Caribbean cuisines. For $25 you can get a ticket to the event which the restaurant boasts offers an exquisite selection of dishes from executive chef Dave Ellis and craft cocktails orchestrated under the direction of head bartender Shane Durie. If you just want a meal, you're also in luck, the restaurant will be open during regular dinner hours for reservation and walk-ins.

Above are just some of the great events happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find even more!

