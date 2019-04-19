Hill City Scene: Easter Weekend Edition

We're hopping right into Easter weekend! Unfortunately, Mother Nature has decided to rain on her own parade -- yes, Earth Day is right around the corner -- and is bringing a stormy start to the holiday weekend. Regardless, we've gone ahead and found some great events happening this weekend.

Stay dry Friday evening and join Fifth & Federal Station for an Axe-Throwing Competition. If you have some pent-up anger or just want to try out being a lumberjack, this is the event for you! From 5:30 p.m. until 8, compete as a single for $5 or as a pair for $10. Winners will recieve a $25 gift card to Fifth & Federal Station.

Sunday is Easter, but believe it or not, the Easter Bunny has decided to make an early appearance. Lynchburg Department of Parks and Recreation and the Lynchburg Museum System are hosting their annual Easter Egg Roll on the Lawn! Head over to Point of Honor on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join in on the fun with the egg roll, petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses. This event is free, but bring some extra cash because food trucks and vendors will be on-site.

It's a tale as old as time. Girl meets boy -- Boy is a literal beast -- Girl must teach boy how to love in order to turn him back into a handsome prince. Sound familiar? "Beauty and the Beast, Jr." is coming to Academy Center of the Arts this Saturday! Escape to a fairy tale land with talented young actors and experience some Disney magic. Tickets range from $6 to $18 and are available for both the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows.

