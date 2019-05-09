Hill City Scene: Festivals, festivals, festivals

As May continues, it looks like we're not getting the best weekend to honor mom. But don't let the weather get you down, there's still a lot happening this weekend to look forward to.

Buzz, buzz, buzz. This Saturday morning, get your weekend started with the Amherst Honey Bee Festival. Starting at 9 a.m., it's time to celebrate spring in Amherst County! The festival features more than 75 vendors and offers crafts, entertainment, games and of course, food! Don't miss what's sure to be a great time at Amherst County High School. The festival goes until 4 p.m.

If you're looking to festival hop Saturday, you're most certainly in luck! Starting at 11 a.m., Rebeck Vineyards is holding the Raise the Woof Wine Festival. Bring your dog, enjoy wine, live entertainment and shopping with local vendors. While tasting tickets cost $13 apiece and nontasting one are $8 in advance, prices jump up $5 at the gate. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The good news is if you're looking to save a bit of money, outside food and drink are allowed at the festival. The one caveat to that is no outside alcohol. Festival No. 2 on your Saturday schedule ends at 5 p.m.

To round out the trifecta of festivals on Saturday, don't miss BBQ & Brews Fire Fest 2019! It's the fifth year of this exciting event at Apocalypse Ale Works. A $25 presale ($30 day off) ticket grants you access to the shuttle from the parking lot, a tasting glass, BBQ tasting and 15 drink tickets to use to try beers from one of 10 craft breweries. You'll also be treated to live music and have a vote for People's Choice Best BBQ. Even though this is the third festival of the day, make sure to leave plenty of room for food because with 12 total teams competing for best BBQ, you'll want to have room for every bite. It all starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m.

After all this eating, it's likely that you'll need to walk off everything you ate and drank. If you wait a day, you can enjoy that walk with your mom at the Mother's Day Rose Walk. Head over to the Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum at 3 p.m. Sunday and join rose expert, Bruce Christian, on a special tour of the cemetery roses. You'll learn tips on raising roses like Aviateur Bieriot, Rosa Rugosa, Baltimore Belle, Peggy Martin and others. The best part, this learning stroll is free!

So yeah, it's going to rain. Not a complete washout, but certainly not sunshine and cheer either.

