Hill City Scene: Festivals, floating, food through history with dad

With Father`s Day right around the corner and the temperatures continuing to rise, you may be looking to get outside for some fun this weekend. Here are a few events happening near you.

To commemorate the 400th anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., a Juneteenth celebration is being held at Miller Park on Saturday. The event will offer live music, food trucks, crafts and a health fair. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m., but make sure to head to there early to not miss the freedom walk.

If you are looking for some fun by the water, make sure you check out the 34th annual James River Batteau Festival. Grab your canoes, kayaks and batteaux because the river is calling! Your weeklong adventure starts on Saturday at Riverridge Park Ramp. As you sail along the river, you will get to enjoy a plethora of food and fun. The journey ends on the 22, at Maiden`s Landing.

In celebration of all dads, Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest is offering free admission for fathers on Sunday. While getting a history lesson, you will also get to explore Jefferson's personal retreat and plantation. On your tour, you will take a step back in history and experience the lives of both enslaved and free people while also viewing an opulent landscape.

Whether its to commemorate Juneteenth, explore the outdoors or celebrate dad, make sure you enjoy your weekend in Lynchburg.

