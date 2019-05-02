Hill City Scene: Fly a kite around the world in a galaxy far far away this weekend

It's the first weekend of May and it's bound to supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. There are some great events happening in the Hill City this weekend and we've hand-picked some of our favorites for you.

Invest your tuppence wisely in a night of musical theatre! On Friday and Saturday, Timberlake Christian Schools are performing "Mary Poppins Jr." You'll love to laugh at either performance by these junior high and high school students. Tickets for this jolly good time are $10 and both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

After spending some time across the pond, let the world come to you! The fourth annual International Festival returns to Lynchburg on Saturday morning. The day's events begin with the Parade of Nations at 10:30 a.m. You certainly won't be disappointed by the variety of entertainment options during this free festival as well as craft vendors and different exhibitors. Let's not forget the food! Persian, Argentinian, Mexican, Caribbean and Thai food are just some of the cuisines available. Don't wait too long to arrive, as the festival ends at 4 p.m.

When you've finished soaking in a multicultural experience, why not relax with America's pastime? May the Fourth be with you Saturday as the force is strong with this Hillcats game. Head to City Stadium for Star Wars night! Expect character appearances and fireworks in addition to the Saturday night game. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

We will see some rain this weekend, but all hope is not lost.

