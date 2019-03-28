Hill City Scene: Gear up for a rocking weekend

Spring is in full swing and we could not be more excited about it. With a warm weekend ahead, we've found some events for you that the whole family will enjoy!
Start your weekend off with some live music! The Nashville-based indie rock/pop band Vacation Manor is returning to Lynchburg for a hometown show. The band formed in the Hill City in 2014. Since then, it has released two albums and accrued more than 9 million Spotify streams. You can catch Vacation Manor on Friday night at The Ellington. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Looking for a way to enjoy the sunshine on Saturday? Head over to the Sedalia Center's Celtic Festival for music, food and Highland games from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Beale's Brewery will be on-site with old Scottish brews, along with Blue Ridge Irish Music School dancers and Virginia Highland Pipes and Drums. Celtic-themed crafts will keep the kiddos entertained. General admission tickets are available for $10. Children 12 and under are free.
Easter is right around the corner so why not start celebrating now? Belk in River Ridge Shopping Mall is hosting Kidfest: Epic Easter on Saturday. The event kicks off with an Easter egg hunt at noon, followed by a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and a children's fashion show.
No ran this weekend! Get excited!!
