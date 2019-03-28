Hill City Scene: Gear up for a rocking weekend

Spring is in full swing and we could not be more excited about it. With a warm weekend ahead, we've found some events for you that the whole family will enjoy!

Start your weekend off with some live music! The Nashville-based indie rock/pop band Vacation Manor is returning to Lynchburg for a hometown show. The band formed in the Hill City in 2014. Since then, it has released two albums and accrued more than 9 million Spotify streams. You can catch Vacation Manor on Friday night at The Ellington. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Looking for a way to enjoy the sunshine on Saturday? Head over to the Sedalia Center's Celtic Festival for music, food and Highland games from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Beale's Brewery will be on-site with old Scottish brews, along with Blue Ridge Irish Music School dancers and Virginia Highland Pipes and Drums. Celtic-themed crafts will keep the kiddos entertained. General admission tickets are available for $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Easter is right around the corner so why not start celebrating now? Belk in River Ridge Shopping Mall is hosting Kidfest: Epic Easter on Saturday. The event kicks off with an Easter egg hunt at noon, followed by a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny and a children's fashion show.

See something you're interested in? Great! You can also find more here.

No ran this weekend! Get excited!!

In case the forecast changes, we have you covered on

Looking for some Lynchburg news? We have that too!