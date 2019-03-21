Hill City Scene: Grab some popcorn and head back to the future

So, we meet again... Welcome back to another edition of Hill City Scene. As always, we've gone ahead and found some events happening this weekend that we think you will enjoy.

Hopefully you've constructed your brackets by now and you're enjoying March Madness. If you're planning on tuning in to the Liberty vs. Mississippi State game Friday night, head over to the Vine Center at Liberty University for a viewing party! There will be snacks and drinks for you to enjoy while you cheer on your team. The game starts at 7:27 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m.

Calling all popcorn connoisseurs! Favored Flavors, a gourmet tasting shop, is hosting a free popcorn bar from 3 to 6 p.m. You'll get fresh air-popped popcorn and be able to use items in the shop to spruce it up. If you like sweets, try blackberry ginger or blood orange olive oil. Or if you're a fan of spicy foods, test out mango habenero balsamic vinegar. There's something here for everyone to enjoy so make sure you come on an empty stomach.

Now that you have you're popcorn, it's time for a movie. Hop in your DeLorean Saturday night and whiz over to the Historic Academy Theatre. For $10, you can experience "Back to the Future" just like Marty McFly. There will be themed drinks and snacks, photo opportunities and preshow activities. Guests are even encouraged to wear costumes! Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

They say it's the greatest show and tell on Earth -- Lynchburg Mini Maker Faire is back for the third year! There will be products, projects and interactive learning activities crafted by the creative minds in the community. This showcase of invention and creativity will be something the whole family can enjoy. This free event is taking place on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Randolph College.

Don't see anything for you? No need to worry. You can find more great events here.

No ran this weekend! Get excited!!

If the forecast changes, we have you covered on WSLS.com.

Craving Lynchburg news? We have that too!