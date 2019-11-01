Hill City Scene: Happy Halloween, Welcome November!

Hard to believe we're virtually 5/6 done with 2019. Where has the year gone? Don't ponder on that question too long, because it's almost the weekend! Take a look at what's happening this weekend in and around the Hill City!

Unlimited pancakes! Need I say more? Well, I guess you'd like to know where to go to enjoy said pancakes. Friday is the Exchange Club of Lynchburg's 60th Annual Pancake Jamboree. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door!!! Even better, kids 4 and under are free! If you can't get there for breakfast, don't worry ... those delicious flapjacks will be cookin' from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds raised from this event are donated back to the community.

Art lovers won't want to miss the kickoff of a new show opening. Oil paintings by talented artist Alex Sayer will be on display all month long at The Academy Center Warehouse Gallery. The show's opening takes place on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. If you can't make Friday's opening, the gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment. Here's a look at one of Sayer's pieces.

Why not jam-pack your Friday night? After an art show head over to Liberty University and enjoy a comedy show you won't soon forget. John Crist's Immature Thoughts Tour will be at the Vines Center. Crist's comedy videos have more than 1 billion views online so you're certain to have a great time at this show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets start at just $25 (before those pesky taxes and fees, of course).

November = Christmas shopping season. You can get started with the Hill City's Handmade's Holiday Market on Saturday morning. Head downtown for a day of shopping, food and fun. For $10, you'll be granted early-bird entry (8-10 a.m.). For the rest of the event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., admission is only $3. This all happens at the Urban Arts Garage and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Mission Empowerment.

We'll see sunshine in the Hill City this weekend. Saturday will get to near 60 and Sunday will be in the mid 50s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

It's almost time for turkey!

-- Jeff Williamson

