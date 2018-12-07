Hill City Scene: Have you met Civil War Santa?

December is certainly in full swing now! Only 19 days left until Christmas! We'll likely see some snow this weekend. Yes, we said snow will hit the Hill City. This week we've gathered events that will be happening before any white stuff falls from the sky, so everything below should go on as planned.

Who doesn't love Christmas lights? This Friday night, it's the grand opening of the third annual Celebration of Lights! Open from 5 to 9 p.m. until the year's end, you can check out light displays from various Lynchburg businesses and organizations as you drive through Riverside Park. Oh! We didn't mention this yet, but it's free!

Four words. All-you-can-eat, breakfast and Santa! (Hyphens make things just one word, right?) That's all happening Saturday morning. You'll enjoy all this and more at the 9th annual Community Breakfast with Santa presented by Blue Ridge Montessori School's PTO and Big Lick Tropical Grill. Now there is a cost, but $10/person or $30/family is certainly reasonable. With the Big Man at breakfast, different photo packages will be available to purchase as well.

We've got lights and food covered, but what about Christmas movies? Fear not, you can catch all your favorites on Saturday in downtown Lynchburg. "Elf," "It's A Wonderful Life," and "Christmas Vacation" are just some of the classics being shown at The Holiday Movie Marathon at the Historic Academy of Music Theatre. For just $5 you'll get all day access for the marathon, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 a.m. But don't try to get tickets any earlier than Saturday as there's no presale for these 16 hours of movie bliss.

We already had breakfast with Santa, but have you ever met Civil War Santa? That's what Historic Sandusky is teasing as a highlight of its Christmas Open House. Does Civil War Santa eat milk and cookies? Sorry... I'm just very curious as to the essence of Civil War Santa. If CW Santa doesn't tickle your fancy, you can enjoy a tour of the house, refreshments and Victorian crafts for kids. The open house goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

