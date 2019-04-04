Hill City Scene: Hit a home run with this purr-fect weekend

Today is Thursday. If our calculations are correct, that means we are just one day away from the weekend! Don't get too excited now because there's still another workday to get through, but we can assure you that the events we've found will make one more 9 to 5 worth it.

This Saturday is Park Day, an annual event aiming to preserve battlefields and historic sites nationwide. Grab your family and head over to Historic Sandusky. You can help keep the park clean by picking up sticks, painting and even repairing fences. Park Day starts at 9 a.m. at the Visitor Center. To top it off, volunteers will get a tour of the house, refreshments and a free T-shirt.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are kicking off their season with a home opener Monday night. To celebrate, the minor league baseball team is hosting Fan Fest on Saturday at City Stadium. Fans can enjoy an afternoon taking batting practice on the field, taste testing new concession items, listening to live music and even getting a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. Discounted merchandise will be on sale and several inflatables will be set up in The Kids Zone. Join in on the fun from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.. Oh, and did we mention it's all free?

Do you have a stressful week coming up? Could you benefit from a little Zen-time and maybe some kitty love? If so, we've found the purr-fect way for you to unwind Sunday afternoon. Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting Cat Yoga at 4 p.m.. Bring your yoga mat and a certified instructor will lead you through one hour of yoga poses while adoptable, friendly felines wander around. Don't worry if you're not an expert at yoga... This event is open to people of all skill levels and ages. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go towards supporting the animals at LHS.

