Hill City Scene: It's not all spooky this weekend

You’re nearly there… THE WEEKEND! Hopefully this first edition of the Hill City Scene finds you cruising through the work week. If not, we’ve scoured the internet to save you some time and help you find some great things happening this weekend!

What beats a Halloween party? How about one that helps a great cause at the same time? Harley-Davidson of Lynchburg is hosting its Spboobtacular Halloween Bash on Saturday beginning at noon. Proceeds from this kid-friendly event will benefit the Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Fill your stomach with some BBQ and enjoy live music, drinks, raffles, a costume contest, a best-decorated bike contest and more!

Maybe you're more of a fan of vehicles with four wheels than two, then Muscle Cars Music & Miracles may be more your speed. The car show begins at noon, but that's not all that's happening at Fifth and Federal Station on Saturday. The event is free, but those who attend are asked to vote for their favorite show car/truck by donating $1 per vote to Children's Miracle Network of Central and Southwest Va. BBQ, live music and a 7 p.m. Halloween Party/Costume contest are also on the agenda for the day that doesn't end until 11 p.m.

When the sun sets, things can get spooky. That's what Lazy Days Winery is counting on for Hallowine . The Amherst County winery's event offers live music, a bonfire at sunset, corn hole, food and (of course) wine. A $10 ticket includes wine tasting while a $5 ticket has no tasting. Have kids? Admission for those 12 and under is free!

🎶 "Here comes the bride, Here comes the bride." Let's not forget Sunday is also part of the weekend and this Sunday is the Lynchburg Bridal Expo . The four-hour event kicks off at noon at the Lynchburg City Armory. With more than 50 vendors set to be in attendance, this event should be a stop on any bride-to-be's weekend. Registered brides can attend for free, while guest admission is $5. There's still time to register, just click here .

Of course, this is just some of what’s happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more great events!

Cross your fingers and toes, it’s time for that weekend forecast! Chris Michaels don’t fail us now…

Friday: Cold and rainy. Pretty yucky with highs in the low to mid-40s and lows at night near 40. 😢👎💦🧥☔💧🌬️

Saturday: A few breaks of sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures. 20% rain chance. 😐👌🧥🌥️

Sunday: More clouds than sunshine. Fairly cool. Highs near 60 😐👌🧥🌥️

Just in case the forecast from the time you open this email until the weekend, you can always get the Lynchburg-area latest forecast on WSLS.com.

What’s the news of the day in Lynchburg? We’ve got you covered there too!

