Hill City Scene: Learn a sport, drink some drinks, pick a banjo

Hard to believe, but yes, a week from today is THANKSGIVING! This Hill City Scene will give you some events this weekend to have some fun before you devour turkey next Thursday.

A great part of being a kid is having way too much energy. The hard part of being a parent is deciding how to channel your child's energy. Luckily, the LaHaye Ice Center is making your job a bit easier this Saturday. As part of Try Hockey For Free Day! kids 4 to 9 will be able to learn the game of ice hockey... for free! The center will have limited equipment available, so your best bet is to arrive early for the hour-long lesson beginning at 8 a.m.

After the free lesson, what better way to warm up than with a free cup of coffee. While that may sound like a dream, it's actually a reality and a reality that's less than two miles away (if you kick off the day at LaHaye). To celebrate its grand opening, beginning at 9 a.m., Bean Tree Cafe is giving away a free 12-ounce cup of coffee for two hours. Bean Tree now has a location inside the Wards Road Walmart and you can swing by there until 11 a.m. for prizes, giveaways and coupons.

Maybe you're looking for something a bit stronger to drink this weekend. Don't worry, we've got you covered there too with the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival is this Saturday. While a $25 ticket ($30 at the door) is a bit pricier than events we look to feature, this does include admission with unlimited tastings from 14 wineries that are scheduled to attend the festival at Poplar Forest. But if you want to save that $5 you better hurry because online advanced sales end Friday at 5 p.m. Besides wine, there will be plenty of food available to buy and music to listen to at the festival which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For our designated drivers or those who aren't wine fans, admittance to the festival costs $10.

Love music? How about bluegrass? If that's your jam (see what I did there?) then you're in luck as the James River Bluegrass Association Fundraiser is set for Sunday afternoon. Doors open at the Madison Heights Community Center at noon. Besides music from Cold Creek, Country Proud and more groups, the event also offers a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and food. Tickets are $10 apiece.

