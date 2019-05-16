Hill City Scene: Let's dance the night away

Hard to believe Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. But before the unofficial start to summer, we found some events happening this weekend you won't want to miss.

Calling all moms! If you want to dance with the special little man in your life, this event is for you. The Love You to the Moon and Back Mother & Son Dance costs $35 for a mother/son pair. It all starts at 6 p.m. at the Amazement Square Genworth Education Center. All proceeds from this night you'll never forget benefit ZC Outreach & Jubilee.

Don't have a son, it's OK because you can still lace up your dancing shoes and learn from a Mirrorball trophy champion on Saturday night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., Dance La Vie: A Rashad Jennings Date Night offers a renaissance of romance through the power of dance. The season 24 "Dancing With the Stars" champ himself will be on hand teaching couples how to tear up the dance floor. Advance tickets for the evening at the Forest Recreation Center are only $20 a couple or $30 at the door.

So maybe dancing is not in your wheelhouse. That's OK! Head over to Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest Saturday night for an evening outdoor performance. The Day is Past and Gone is a performance drawn from real-life experiences of slave life at the plantation. A Q&A with the playwright, Teresa Harris, actors and representatives of the Poplar Forest Department of Archaeology and Landscapes will follow the performance. Tickets are $15 each for the 6:30 p.m. performance.

