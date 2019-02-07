Hill City Scene: Listen, dance, run your way to a great weekend

Welcome to the weekend -- well, almost! Fear not, Saturday is just around the corner and we've found some great events happening this weekend around the Hill City.

Head down to Altavista on Saturday afternoon for a concert you won't soon forget. The Avoca Museum's Black History Month Concert starts at 2 p.m. Come and enjoy the vocal stylings of the Combined Chorus from Mt. Airy Baptist Church of Gretna and some light refreshments. As for the price... it's free!

After listening to some music, grab your little girl and hit the dance floor! Lynchburg Parks & Rec is hosting its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. This year's theme is Candyland. While we don't think Lord Licorice and Gramma Nutt will be there, you don't want to miss this fun night. The $7 admission for the semi-formal dance covers light refreshments, access to a photo booth and one flower for each daughter. The registration deadline is Friday.

After an evening of dancing, why not keep those legs moving with a run? The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lynchburg is holding its 9th Annual Resolution Run Sunday. This two-mile run/walk begins at 3 p.m. at the club. The race helps promote healthy living and all funds raised will go directly to serve the kids. It costs $25 for adults to run and $20 for kids to participate. For the uber-competitive people out there... yes, there will be awards for top runners and all participants 12 and under receive a medal.

