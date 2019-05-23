Hill City Scene: Memorial Day weekend edition

The unofficial start to summer is nearly here! Check out some great events happening this holiday weekend.

Starting Friday night, head west to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford. While there, you'll be able to enjoy the National D-Day Memorial Annual Concert. Enjoy the patriotic performance by the Jefferson Choral Society. The opening act, the Let’s Dance Band, will certainly get you on your feet and moving. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $8 for adults in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets are $5 for students ages 6-18 or $7 at the door. Kids under 6 are free.

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? On Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., you'll want to make sure you swing by the Purry Pop-Up Cat Cafe. This adoption event by the Lynchburg Humane Society will be at Et Martem. Cats available for adoption will be at the event so your family may grow by one this weekend.

Saturday night, get ready for a night of music and helping a local organization. You won't want to miss the 2nd Annual CSE Summer Jam 2019 at American Legion Post 16. Gates open at 3 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert by Out of Spite. You'll be able to buy food and drinks while you're there. The $10 admission charge will benefit the Challenged Sports Exchange.

It's going to be HOT this weekend. We're warning you now that you may want to get ready to blast that A/C.

