Hill City Scene: Nights to Remember

Congratulations! You’ve nearly made it through yet another workweek and now it’s time to start planning for the weekend. If you’re looking for a fun family activity or a fun night out, you’ve come to the right place. Check out what’s going on this weekend!

It’s Fort Night at the library! While you won’t be jumping out of any planes or battling any zombie-like creatures, this fun family challenge will be one to remember. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, claim your spot in the Staunton River Memorial Library and build your fort! We’re thinking you’ll have to use something other than wood, bricks or steel. While there may not be any mushrooms or apples, you can enjoy some hot chocolate, s’mores and popcorn. Get creative and even bring your family dressed in a team costume.

Here comes the bride! Kick off the 2019 wedding season Sunday with the Downtown Lynchburg Association’s Fashions Night Out at Tresca on 8th. For $10, you’ll get the opportunity to talk with wedding industry experts, taste-test mouth-watering creations and even win some awesome prizes! New lines of wedding gowns and formalwear from Lynchburg's finest bridal boutique will be on display. It all starts at 6 p.m.

Still have your clothes from the '80s hidden in the back of your closet? As long as they still fit, get ready to take them out, because Adult Night at FunQuest Family Entertainment Center is throwing it back! From 7:30 p.m. till 10 p.m Sunday, enjoy a night out skating to hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. Admission is only $8, and that includes skate rentals!

Looking for more great events happening this weekend? Here’s where you can find even more!

Maybe it isn't perfect, but at least Chris Michaels tells us it will be above freezing this weekend.

In case the forecast changes, we have you covered on WSLS.com.

Want to check out the latest Lynchburg news? We have that too!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.