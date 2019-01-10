Hill City Scene: Painting at a country concert with a side of classical violin

Snow may be coming, but that doesn't mean the entire weekend is a bust. We'll break down the forecast later, but with Friday night and most of Saturday in the clear, this weekend is anything but lost.

Grab the kids and get ready for a mess! An artistic mess, that is. Imagination Station Studio is hosting Kid's Paint Night. All ages are welcome to this event and even parents are welcome to take part in the fun. Pick a canvas, follow along with the step-by-step instructions and create your masterpiece. It costs $15 to take part in this painting adventure, which begins at 6 p.m.

Get excited, country music fans! Garth Brooks calls her "a songwriter's dream," Eric Church proclaims her as his new favorite artist and Friday night, Ashley McBryde will be in Lynchburg. Her most recent album, "Girl Going Nowhere," is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Album. She'll be at Phase 2 with tickets just $15 for the 8 p.m. show.

If you're looking for a classical touch this weekend, we have you covered there, too. Coming to the Historic Academy of Music Theatre is Ivan Zenaty. Deemed by some as "the most important Czech violinist of this time," the classical concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Those who attend will be treated to selections by Vivaldi, Beethoven and more. Tickets start at $20.

