Hill City Scene: Pancakes, Parades and Paintings

You’re nearly there… THE WEEKEND! Hopefully, this first edition of Hill City Scene finds you cruising through the work week. If not, we’ve scoured the internet to save you some time and help you find some great things happening this weekend!

It's hard to imagine a better way to kick off your Saturday than with pancakes. Well, actually, we're not 100% sure there will be pancakes (we're crossing our fingers), but we do know New York Times bestselling novelist Karen Kingsbury will be in Lynchburg. She'll be speaking at Tree of Life Ministries for Lynchburg Community Prayer Committee's 50th Anniversary Prayer Breakfast. Breakfast is served at 9 a.m. with the program starting an hour later. A ticket for breakfast and the program is $15, while skipping the meal and just going for the program will only set you back $10.

Along with many parades across the country, Lynchburg is honoring veterans this Saturday ahead of Sunday's Veterans Day. The Veterans Day Parade will mark the 243rd birthday party of the U.S. Marine Corps. The parade, which is on Liberty University's campus, begins at 11 a.m. If you're looking for a place to park, head to the LU Bookstore and use the lot to the right of the store. Part of the parade will honor the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the WWI Armistice, which happened Nov. 11, 1918.

Have kids? After thanking our veterans at the parade you can take them to enjoy another national celebration, Neighborhood Toy Store Day! Starting at 11 a.m., Givens Books Little Dickens on Lakeside Drive will be celebrating the day in style! This free event will offer Teddy Spaghetti the Clown, prizes, face painting, toy demos and more! Can't make it there by 11? No worries! It lasts until 5 p.m.

Let's not forget that Sunday is part of the weekend. If you're looking to wind down to close out the weekend, we've got you covered! At Riverviews Artspace, catch a screening of "The Magic of Illusion in Italian Art." Everyone's favorite TODAY weatherman, Al Roker, narrates this film which looks at works of the Renaissance. The best part... it's free!

Of course, this is just some of what’s happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more great events!

Cross your fingers and toes, it’s time for that weekend forecast! Chris Michaels don’t fail us now…

FRIDAY: Cold with more clouds. Cold rain develops later on.

SATURDAY: Windy and raw morning. Sunshine, but breezy and cold later on.

SUNDAY: Hard freeze in the morning. Sunshine and cold afternoon.

