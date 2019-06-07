Hill City Scene: Performances on Parade

School is out and summer is now in session. Of course, plenty of amazing events will be happening throughout the summer, but for now, let's just check out some of what's happening this weekend.

Beginning Friday, join Ecclessia School of the Arts for their end of the year production of "The Prodigal Son." The production features ESA students and the Ecclesia Dance Company. You'll be able to enjoy this original ballet, which follows the story of Declan McCarthy, who struggles to find contentment in his life. The showing will take place at Jefferson Forest High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for children and students are $10 and $15 for adults. The production also will be showing on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Want to continue commemorating D-Day? Here's an opportunity to join the Parade of the Greatest Generation. On Saturday at 11 a.m., you will be able to enjoy a 1940s-era parade that morning as part of the 75th anniversary commemoration events. Living historians and veterans will all take the streets in tribute to those who served. The two-hour event will take place in downtown Bedford and is FREE to the public.

If you're into performances, but ballet isn't quite your thing, head over to The Glass House for a special concert from Love Cannon on Saturday. The Charlottesville band just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Enjoy hours of modern-day acoustic music for the price of $15.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

Scattered showers are likely throughout the weekend, so make sure you have an umbrella.

If the forecast changes, you can get the latest on WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!