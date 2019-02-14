Hill City Scene: Spreading love into the weekend

Happy Valentine's Day and welcome back to another edition of Hill City Scene! We've found some events happening this weekend that you will love!

Too busy on Valentine's Day to celebrate or just want to keep the love going? Head over to James River Yoga for Partner Yoga on Saturday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.. For just $35 a pair, bring a loved one or a friend and practice partner poses, share relaxation time and celebrate a belated Valentine's Day! If that isn't enough to convince you to come out, snacks and booze (the event says adult beverages) will be served afterward.

If you're looking for another date night option and want to take a trip down memory lane, the Jefferson Choral Society will be performing "Chart Toppers of the Past" on Saturday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Academy Theatre. Their repertoire includes beloved Broadway songs, like "Bring Him Home" from Les Miserables and Billboard hits, such as "Happy". Tickets range from $20 to $35 and are available for purchase online or through the Academy Center of Arts Box Office.

Love home improvement? Gardening? You're in luck, because LOVE MY HOME Greater Lynchburg Home & Garden Show is happening all weekend at River Ridge Mall. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand. In addition, there will be speakers, workshops and panel discussions lead by the best of the best, including Doug Wilson from TLC's "Trading Spaces." Day passes are $5, weekend passes are $10. Both are available online.

Just in case these don't suit your fancy, here's where you can find more great events happening this weekend!

Looks like the cold, rainy weather will, unfortunately, carry over into the weekend. You have our permission to blame Chris Michaels!

In case of a change in the weather, we have you covered on WSLS.com.

Looking for more Lynchburg news? We have that too!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.