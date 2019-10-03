Hill City Scene: Take a Chance on Oktoberfest this weekend

It's the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing here in the Hill City! Here's a lineup of four festive events happening near you this weekend.

If you're not ready for summer to be over, get transported to the beautiful beaches of Greece with the award-winning musical, Mamma Mia! Opening night is Friday at the Renaissance Theatre with performances continuing through the 19th. Tickets are $18 to $20. A big white wedding, three possible dads and the music of ABBA. Here we go again!

Looking for a screaming good time? Grab your best Halloween costume and creep through the University of Lynchburg campus as part of the fifth annual Community Health Center 5K run/walk on Saturday morning. Registration is $20 and includes a shirt and designated bib. There will also be prizes for the first- through third place runners.

As the weather finally starts to cool down this weekend, spend some time outside at the 22nd annual Day at the Point Fall Festival on Saturday. Food trucks, vendors, carriage rides and a petting zoo will all be out and about for visitors to peruse. There will also be living history demonstrations put on by the Lynchburg Museum System. This free event is perfect for children and families.

On the hunt for kid-free fun? Saturday's Oktoberfest 2019 will gather thousands of beer lovers for a day of feasting, costumes, dancing, music and, of course, drinking! General admissions tickets start at $40 and include a German meal provided by The Water Dog restaurant and tap house, a commemorative stein and one beer/pretzel ticket. Attendees must me 21 or older. Join in the fun and learn to "Prost like a Pro!"

It's going to be a perfect fall weekend! Expect to see temperatures top out right near 70 on Saturday and get into the mid-70s on Sunday. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

