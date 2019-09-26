Hill City Scene: Take your kids to the circus, but not those kids

While it may be fall, we're not quite ready for pumpkins yet -- we'll leave them for October. But don't worry, we still have plenty of great events happening this weekend in and around the Hill City.

Just because it's fall doesn't mean fair season is over! Head over to the Glenwood Center in Huddleston for the Bedford County Fair. It features everything you'd expect, including a circus, a petting zoo, concerts and of course, fireworks! It's already underway and is open through Sunday evening.

If you're a fan of Christian music, the Vines Center is where you'll definitely want to be on Friday night. Tenth Avenue North will be performing starting at 7:30. The three-time Dove-award winning group responsible for "By Your Side" and "You Are More" will be performing with Riley Clemmons. Tickets start at $18, but prices do go up by $5 at the door.

Looking to start your Saturday morning off right? Why not spend some time with some kids? Nope, not human kids, but rather the children of goats. For $15 enjoy time to play, snuggle and cuddle with Timberlake Cottage Rentals' six baby goats. Make sure to call in advance as Baby Goat Snuggle Therapy is by appointment on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind experience for the whole family this weekend, boy do we have the event for you! Drive by the River Ridge Mall and you'll see a large red and white circus tent. The Vendaros Circus features 10 performers from around the world and the show runs through Sunday. On Friday afternoon, the group is putting on a special sensory-friendly show. Tickets start at $27.25 (including fees) for adults.

It's going to be a hot weekend out there! Expect to see temperatures top out right near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

