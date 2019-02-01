Hill City Scene: Tale as old as time, go and drop some rhymes, Super Bowl 5-3

No need to hide it... It's nearly the weekend, and we know you're excited about what's to come! As always we've gone ahead and found some great things happening in the Hill City.

Be our guest... well not our guest, but guests of Liberty Christian Academy for the performance of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." The middle school's theatre department's show will have the classic song bouncing in your head all night long. The cost to attend Friday night's opening performance is about the same as the five dozen eggs Gaston eats every morning, $10. Just in case you're already busy this Friday, there are more performances scheduled.

So if you have all those Disney songs stuck in your head, we know how to help. What would you rather do than belt them out at Saturday Night Karaoke? While we can't guarantee Disney songs are available to sing, you can still head over to The World Famous Stadium Inn and enjoy some music --- although you can expect the definition of music to be stretched. The beat drops at 4 p.m.

Of course, Sunday is the big game! As the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots, do you know where you'll be watching? If you're still undecided, why not head over to Iron & Ale for its Super Bowl Watch Party? Beginning at 11 a.m. the restaurant is offering a variety of food and drink specials.

What else is happening this weekend? Glad you asked! Here’s where you can find even more great events!

Yes! We'll be in the 60s this weekend! Yup, Chris Michaels served up a great weekend for us all!

