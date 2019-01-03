Hill City Scene: That time Harry Potter painted at a wedding

Welcome to 2019! Can you believe that if we were to party like it's 1999, that would have been 20 years ago? Yikes! But let's not talk about that. Rather, let's talk about some awesome things happening this weekend!

Get your weekend off to a magical start at the Historic Academy of Music Theatre. Kicking off Friday night, you can dive into the wizarding world of Harry Potter for a movie marathon. Yes! From Friday to Sunday, you can enjoy all eight Harry Potter films, take a magical class and snack on different themed food and drinks. If you are shooting to watch all 19 hours and 39 minutes of Hogwarts action, it will cost $36. For muggles who can't make it all weekend, there are plans for Friday/Sunday options (movies 1, 2, 7 and 8), and a Saturday day pass (movies 3-6) at a reduced cost.

Maybe you want to be a bit more active this weekend than sitting for 19+ hours? But let's not overdo it here. On Friday night, you can head to The Yellow Sub to paint Hiding in the Birches. This Artly Paint Party lasts two hours and is guided by artist Heather Gillikin. It's not a BYOC (bring your own canvas) as all supplies are provided. To join the creative fun, it's $20 a person, but save $10 when you buy two tickets.

Calling all brides! This Sunday is the Central Virginia Bridal Showcase. For 21 years, this show has helped connect brides and business together for wedding planning. More than 35 vendors ranging from venues to photographers and caterers, are expected to attend. Head to the Kirkley Hotel and Conference Center from 1-4 p.m. for this event. It only costs $5 and half the proceeds will go to the YWCA / Church Street Bridal.

Above are just some of what's happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more events!

With it being a new year, let's see if Chris Michaels can deliver a favorable weekend forecast for us?

If the forecast does change, we have you covered with the area's latest on WSLS.com.

Interested in Lynchburg's news? We have that too!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.