Hill City Scene: Trot, Shop, Light and Spin!

First off, all of us here at WSLS 10 would like to wish you a HAPPY THANKSGIVING! This day-early edition of the Hill City Scene features a pre-turkey event as well as things to do throughout the holiday weekend.

First, if you're looking to burn off that Thanksgiving turkey before even taking a bite, take part in the 30th Lynchburg Turkey Trot 5K Run & Walk! Yes, it's an early start to your day as the race begins eight hours into Thanksgiving Day in front of E.C. Glass High School. Online registration ends a half hour before the race starts. You can join the more than 3,000 people expected to come out for this HumanKind fundraiser. Being a fundraiser, the race isn't free. It costs $43 for adults to run or walk and $27.50 for kids 12 and under.

We'll give you a full day to stay in a food coma but after Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday! This Saturday marks the return of the Mistletoe Market for the start of its five-week run. Head to the Lynchburg Community Market where you'll find hand-crafted gifts, artisan food and plenty of other items to complete all your wish lists this holiday season.

Later that evening, downtown Lynchburg will shine! Don't miss downtown Lynchburg's tree lighting at the Craddock Terry! The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with live performances of some of your favorite holiday classics. Did we mention there will also be delicious food? The tree lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, take the quick trip over to Amherst County and enjoy the Christmas Open House at Brightwell's Mill Restoration. There you can see the water wheel turning, enjoy some bluegrass music and devour some Brunswick stew. Oh! Did we mention there will also be a special guest who's known for being quite jolly and is famous for his two lists? The action kicks off at noon and runs until 5 p.m.

This is, of course, just some of what's happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more great events!

It's going to be cold tomorrow, but Chris Michaels has your full Thanksgiving weekend forecast:

Remember, in case the forecast changes, you can always find the Lynchburg area's latest forecast on WSLS.com.

Want to learn about what else is happening in Lynchburg? We’ve got you covered there too!

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.