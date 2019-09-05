Hill City Scene: Vote for Pedro and Enjoy the Weekend!

September is in full swing, and it's going to be a busy weekend in the Hill City. We've combed through calendars to present you with the best of what this weekend has to offer. Here's a look at four great events happening in and around the Hill City.

It's nearly time for Lynchburg's favorite street festival to return. Head to Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. to take in Get Downtown 2019. There's a little bit of everything happening including karaoke, ax throwing, live musical performances, street vendors and, of course, food! The best part just walking around is absolutely free!

On Saturday night, head over to Forest for an event in its 13th year that you won't want to miss. Starting at 6 p.m. it's the 13th annual Truck and Tractor Pull at Sims Farm. Six classes of vehicles will be on hand for the event, which costs $15 a person. Kids 5 and under get in free! On the bright side, parking is free. Proceeds from the beer garden and concessions that night will benefit the Goode Volunteer Rescue Squad and Challenged Sports Exchange.

If you don't want to head west Saturday, why not go north and rock out? The Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2019 is a two-day event in Nelson County featuring a variety of popular rock acts. Godsmack, The Offspring and A Day to Remember will all be performing at the third annual event. While tickets for this event aren't cheap, they're not outrageously expensive, either, at just $55 a person for a two-day pass.

Lastly, we have a Sunday afternoon event that isn't the return of the NFL. Vote for Pedro and bust out your best dance moves because the Historic Academy Theatre is taking it back to 2004 with a screening of Napoleon Dynamite. Not only is this 2 p.m. event a showing, the film's stars, Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez, will both be taking part in a discussion after the showing. Tickets start at just $14.

