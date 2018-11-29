Hill City Scene: Welcome December!

Wow! Hard to believe that this weekend brings us into December! Does anyone else feel like it was just summer? It may feel like summer come Sunday, but we'll get to that in a bit. Hats off to Chris Michaels for the great weather coming our way!

What better way to wrap up November than with a Christmas Spectacular! This weekend, don't miss one of five chances to check out this year's Thomas Road's Virginia Christmas Spectacular. Be whisked away to Love Valley and enjoy dazzling lights, beautiful costumes and be sung to by the 250-voice Thomas Road Worship Choir & Orchestra. Tickets are between $8 and $18. The first show is Friday at 7 p.m. Can't make that one? Performances are also scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m., as well as Sunday at 4 p.m.

Helping those less fortunate is a big part of the Christmas season, and that includes our furry friends. Starting Saturday at 8 a.m., Bedford Cares is hosting its Santa Claws Holiday Bazaar at Knights of Columbus. This fundraiser helps the organization with its trap, neuter and return mission for homeless cats. While the event ends at 2 p.m., show up early for donuts and coffee! Throughout the day there will be door prizes/drawings, yummy baked goods (because let's be honest, what baked goods aren't yummy?), photos with Mrs. Claws (that's a great pun) and even adoptable kittens will be there.

It can't be the Christmas season without decorations! Enjoy a free look at some gorgeous decorations during Point of Honor's 36th Annual Christmas Open House this Sunday. Starting at noon, stop by and check out Dr. George Cabell's home, decorated for Christmas 1815. Take in some carols in the parlor and since no open house is complete without food, fear not, both cookies and hot cider will be served, and there will be arts and crafts for kids of all ages.

How could we finish this week's Hill City Scene without highlighting the 59th Annual Lynchburg Christmas Parade! Kicking off at 4 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium, the parade turns left at Oakley Avenue and then makes a right onto Memorial Avenue, where it ends at E.C. Glass High School. Sunday is expected to beyond amazing weather for a parade (it's almost time for the forecast) so you won't want to miss the more than 90 floats, marching bands and more that will be along the route. You can be on either side of the parade route, which ends when a certain jolly saint rolls into the Hill City!

As always, these events above are just a glimpse of what's happening in Lynchburg this weekend. Here’s where you can find more great events!

