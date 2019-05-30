Hill City Scene: Welcome June!

Hard to believe we're saying goodbye to May and hello to June already. Let's hope all of this summer doesn't come and go so quickly. That being said, let's check out some great events happening this weekend.

O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? While the famous question isn't looking to know where Romeo physically is, we can tell you you'll find him at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest this weekend. There are a few shows of "Romeo and Juliet" remaining. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy this work by William Shakespeare for only $15 a person. Remaining shows are Friday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

This next event is a bit of a drive from the Hill City, but it's the 70th Uncle Billy's Day Festival, so it's well worth the drive to Altavista. The two-day festival kicks off Friday night and the best part, admission is FREE! The weekend event offers over 70 vendors, a great variety of festival foods and carnival rides and games. If you're looking to spend the day on rides, you can purchase a four-hour all-you-can-ride pass for $20.

While some may wish they'd just buzz off and never return, bees are an important factor in our ecosystem. This Saturday, you can get up close and personal with them during a beekeeping demonstration at Saunders Brothers Farm Market. This hourlong free event starts at 10:30 a.m. and you can learn from local honey farmer Glenn Clayton.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

It's cooling off a bit this weekend, but we may see some scattered showers, so be prepared.

If the forecast changes, you can get the latest on WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!