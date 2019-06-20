Hill City Scene: Welcome Summer!

Another rockin' lineup of events we have in store for you as the Hill City heads into the first weekend of summer!

First. come rock out for a great cause! The Sounds of Strength: Music for Suicide Prevention concert starts Friday at 7 p.m. and wraps up a few hours later. The Glass House is hosting the event where at least 75% of all proceeds will benefit the Lynchburg Out of The Darkness Walk. Some of the bands performing include The Bergerons, The Ruckus, and Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars! Tickets are $10 and can be purchased either before the concert online or at the door. What better way to celebrate the second day of summer than with wine, food, and belly dancing. Yes, you read that correctly. The 11th annual Virginia Summer Solstice Wine Festival starts at 11 a.m. at Lazy Days Winery. Taste great wines from local wineries, enjoy some live music, chow down on some great festival foods, check out craft vendors and watch belly dancers and more! The event even offers a petting zoo, just make sure to not let any of the animals try any of your wine. Wine tasting tickets include a free souvenir glass and are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Admission is free for kids 12 and under. Maybe wine isn't your thing, but who doesn't love burgers?!! The 2019 Battle of the Burgers will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park. You'll be able to vote for your favorite burger after sampling the delicious sliders, drinking Virginia craft beers and enjoying live entertainment! Tickets are available in advance for $30 or at the gate for $40. All tickets include admission, a souvenir glass, burger tastings, and a one year Lynchburg Living Magazine subscription. Beer will be sold separately. Sorry kids, but this event is for those 21+. And last but not least, on Saturday night, a new Miss Virginia will be crowned. The final competition starts at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty University's Center for Music & the Worship Arts Concert Hall. The event will include preliminaries, featuring talent, evening wear and onstage questions. Admission is $40, for more details: click here.

Want to know what else is happening in the Hill City? Simply click here.

It's OFFICIALLY SUMMER!!

If the forecast changes, you can get the latest on WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!