Hill City Scene: What do goats, Pink Floyd and seafood have in common?

The Annual Appomattox Oyster and Seafood Festival is back and better than ever. Visit over 30 craft vendors with everything from jams and jellies to clothing and fragrances. Several breweries, distilleries and wineries will be at the scene to help you wash down the oysters and seafood. Live music and activities will keep the whole family entertained. Rain or shine, head over to Clover Hill Village on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Prices range from $5 to $15. Children ages 5 and under are free.

You're going to wish you were here. Pink Floyd is one of the great pioneers of classic rock. Its songs have touched many people around the world, and on Saturday night, you can relive their magic. The local band Darkside Experience will bring the life and experience of Pink Floyd's music to the Glass House from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Last week, we brought you Cat Yoga. This week, we've upped our game and found -- wait for it -- Goat Yoga! For just $3, experience a playful yet therapeutic hour with friends, family and four-legged farm animals. People of all ages and experience levels are welcomed. Come prepared ready to have fun, relax and love on some goats. It all starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday at FurHaven Farm.

