Hill City Scene: You've got to move it, movie it for a medal and an outdoor movie

Happy August! As continue our way through the summer, we're teed up for quite the weekend in the Hill City as thousands are set to arrive for a variety of competitions.

But first, it's time to MOVE IT! Come watch as your favorite animals at New York's Central Park Zoo go on a wild adventure in "Madagascar, A Musical Adventure, Jr." With a performance Friday night at 7 p.m. and another at 2 p.m. Saturday, it's a show you certainly won't want to miss. Tickets for this show at the Historic Academy Theatre start at just $6 and it's bound to be something the whole family will enjoy!

Starting Friday and going all weekend it's the State Games of America! Come out and take part in, or simply watch one of a variety of sporting events. Some traditional sports, like soccer, gymnastics and baseball are happening, as well as events you may not expect, like foot golf, paintball and wing racing. Regardless, it's bound to be a fun-filled weekend that you certainly won't want to miss.

After a busy day watching sports, why not relax in the park with a movie. But remember, there's no crying in baseball! That's right, at Peaks View Park Saturday at 8 p.m. you can sit outside and watch the baseball classic "A League of their Own." This movie tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was founded during World War II. The 1992 film stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, so what's not to love!

