How to use the school/business/church closing system

Our online closing system has changed! Please take note of the changes in item #2 below.

In order to update your status through our phone or web-based system, you MUST have your organization ID number AND your password.

If you've previously requested an ID and password, you will receive a response to your request via e-mail within 10 days.

There are two ways to report a closing or delay using our system:

1. Use the automated phone system:

Dial 540-581-1010

You will be prompted to enter your organization ID number and then your password

You will then be asked if you want to change the status. After your response, you will be asked to enter the closing code status that best fits your situation

The changes you make will take effect on air immediately

Click here for a list of closing status codes

2. Use the website: https://closings.wsls.com (Please note: the 's' in 'https' is necessary)

Enter your organization ID number and password

Click "Change Status" to the right of your Organization ID and Password

Select the closing status from the drop-down that reads "Make Status In-active."

Optional: Select a time and date you would like the message to expire For example: if you are closing a school at 2 p.m. on the same day you are entering the closing, you may change the expiration date and time to reflect 4 p.m. on the same day.

Click "Change Status" below the expiration date

We no longer accept "Status 2" entries to our system

