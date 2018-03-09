How to use the school/business/church closing system

Click here if you're looking to register your school/business/church/etc. into our closings system.
Our online closing system has changed! Please take note of the changes in item #2 below.
In order to update your status through our phone or web-based system, you MUST have your organization ID number AND your password.
If you've previously requested an ID and password, you will receive a response to your request via e-mail within 10 days.
There are two ways to report a closing or delay using our system:
1. Use the automated phone system:
- Dial 540-581-1010
- You will be prompted to enter your organization ID number and then your password
- You will then be asked if you want to change the status. After your response, you will be asked to enter the closing code status that best fits your situation
- The changes you make will take effect on air immediately
- Click here for a list of closing status codes
2. Use the website: https://closings.wsls.com (Please note: the 's' in 'https' is necessary)
- Enter your organization ID number and password
- Click "Change Status" to the right of your Organization ID and Password
- Select the closing status from the drop-down that reads "Make Status In-active."
- Optional: Select a time and date you would like the message to expire
- For example: if you are closing a school at 2 p.m. on the same day you are entering the closing, you may change the expiration date and time to reflect 4 p.m. on the same day.
- Click "Change Status" below the expiration date
We no longer accept "Status 2" entries to our system
