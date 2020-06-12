Get Summer Ready! Enter to win a YETI Cooler prize pack from Rockingham Insurance
One lucky entrant will win a cooler and summertime goodies from Rockingham Insurance valued at $400
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
You can enter from Jun. 12 until Jun. 25, 2020.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.