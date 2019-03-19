Join the 10 News Bracket Challenge

Who's got the best bracket? Your team or our team?

What is March Madness?

If you aren't familiar with March Madness, each year the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) hosts a single-elimination basketball tournament that begins the week of March 15.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the NCAA National Champions.

Dates of the tournament:

* Selection Sunday: March 17, 2018

* First Four Games: March 19, 20, 2018

* First Round: March 21, 22, 2018

* Second Round: March 23, 24, 2018

* Sweet 16: March 28, 29, 2018

* Elite 8: March 30, 31, 2018

* Final Four: April 6, 2018

* Championship Game: April 8, 2018

