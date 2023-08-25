Official Contest Rules: ‘23-24 Hardee’s Touchdown Take Out Sweepstakes

HARDEE’S® TOUCHDOWN TAKEOUT CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV (“WSLS”) and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. (Collectively referred to as “Sponsors”). The geographic scope of this Contest is the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.

2. Contest is subject to all federal, state and local laws. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. WSLS shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, selection of winners, deadlines, restrictions on prizes, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules. Limit one (1) entry per person per Weekly Prize Period (defined below). Limit one (1) Weekly Prize per household. “Household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.

3. Contest begins on August 21, 2023 and ends on January 24, 2024. Final entry deadline is January 28, 2024 immediately prior to kickoff (“Contest Period”). The Contest Period includes 21 weekly selection periods. Each weekly selection period begins on Tuesday at 12:00am (beginning September 5, 2023) and concludes immediately before the kickoff for the first professional football game occurring after each Tuesday (beginning September 12, 2023) during the Contest Period. (“Weekly Prize Period”). WSLS’ computer is the official time-keeping device for this Contest promotion. Weekly Prize winners will be identified on Tuesdays from September 12, 2023 until January 30, 2024 (“Weekly Prize Dates”). Drawing to determine Grand Prize winner will be held on January 31, 2024.

ELIGIBILITY

1. All entrants must be at least eighteen (18) years old and legal residents within the Roanoke-Lynchburg DMA.

2. Employees of Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV, Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings or children) and households (whether or not related), are not eligible to enter or win.

PRIZES

1. Grand Prize: Hardee’s will furnish one (1) Grand Prize, consisting of five (5) Hardee’s® Gift Cards, each valued at $50. Gift Card terms and conditions apply. Approximate Retail Value (“ ARV ”): $250.

2. Weekly Prizes: Hardee’s will furnish twenty-one (21) Weekly Prizes. Weekly Prize will consist of one (1) Hardee’s® $25 Gift Card. Gift card terms and conditions apply. ARV of all Weekly Prizes: $525

3. Total ARV of all Contest prizes: $775

4. The odds of winning a Weekly Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the applicable Weekly Prize Period that include the highest number of correct winning team selections. The odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible Weekly Prize winners.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS

1. All details of all prizes shall be at WSLS’ sole discretion.

2. Winners assume sole responsibility for all costs associated with the prizes not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), fees, and surcharges on a prize.

3. Prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Prizes may not be transferred or substituted except that WSLS in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.

4. Any portion of any prize not used by any winner is forfeited and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. All prizes being offered are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Sponsors. Merchandise prizes carry no warranty other than that offered by manufacturers. Sponsors have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions apply.

TO ENTER

1. To enter, during a Weekly Prize Period, visit the Contest entry page at https://www.wsls.com/contests/2023/08/25/enter-the-23-24-hardees-touchdown-take-out-sweepstakes/#// and complete an Official Entry Form by selecting the team you believe will be the winning team for each professional football game scheduled to be played immediately following the corresponding Weekly Prize Period and before the next Weekly Prize Period (“Game Period”). The following information is also required on the Official Entry Form: (i) name, (ii) address, (iii) telephone number, (iv) e-mail address, and (v) date of birth.

2. Limit one (1) entry per person or email address per Weekly Prize Period. Additional entries received from any such person or email address thereafter will be void. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services) are prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that entrant.

3. Entries must include a valid e-mail address for the entrant. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on an e-mail address, the winning entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the e-mail address number used at time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person, eighteen (18) years of age or older, who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address or the natural person, eighteen (18) years of age or older.

4. Entrants who fail to provide the required information will not be eligible to win and will not be notified by WSLS. WSLS is not responsible for, and entrants assume all risk of, entries that are lost, misdirected, mutilated, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, not legible, if they contain errors or if for any reason they are not received by WSLS prior to the stated deadline, and all such entries are void. All entries become the property of WSLS and will not be returned or acknowledged.

5. The information that you provide in connection with the Contest may be used by WSLS in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://www.wsls.com and which may be updated from time to time.

PRIZE SELECTIONS & DRAWINGS

1. Weekly Prize Winner Selection . Each Tuesday during the Contest Period starting on September 12, 2023 and ending on January 30, 2024, or within a reasonable time thereafter, WSLS or its designee will select the eligible entry with the highest total of correct winning team selections based on the official results of the professional football games played during the Game Period and that entry shall be deemed the Weekly Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a tie, WSLS or its designee will randomly choose one entry from among all tied entries as the potential Weekly Prize winner.

2. Grand Prize Drawing . On January 31, 2024, or within a reasonable time thereafter, at which time WSLS or its designee will randomly choose one (1) entry from among all verified Weekly Prize winners. Subject to verification of eligibility, the person whose entry is so drawn will be declared the Grand Prize Winner.

WINNER NOTIFICATION

1. WSLS will attempt to contact all potential winners using the information supplied to WSLS on their Entry Forms. Winners may be verified over the telephone or by email at the time and may be asked to display valid identification to WSLS and execute an affidavit of eligibility or declaration and, where legal, publicity release, and return these documents within ten (10) days of notification. Acceptable identification includes a valid driver’s license or other valid government-issued picture ID showing name and address. The winners may also be required to sign other legal documents, including tax forms and a release supplied by WSLS. Prizes shall be shipped to winner’s address listed on the winner’s entry form. Alternatively, verified winners can arrange to pick up their prize in person at WSLS. Sponsor is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in shipping.

2. In the event that any potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by WSLS within forty-eight (48) hours from initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, (d) or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, WSLS in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing to be held as soon as reasonably practicable after initial winner is determined to be ineligible from among the remaining eligible non-winning entries. Alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. WSLS will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings for the Grand Prize and up to one (1) alternate drawing for any Weekly Prize. If WSLS is unable to confirm an eligible winner for a particular prize after the allotted maximum number of alternate drawings, no further drawings will be conducted for that prize and that prize will not be awarded.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

1. By accepting a prize, winners agree to grant WSLS the right to publicize their names, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner’s photograph on WSLS’ web page), likenesses, biographical information, e-mail address, voices and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY/DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY

1. Entrants agree that Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS-TV, Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. , and each of their subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen entries, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not received by WSLS by the deadlines stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or in the printing of this offer, administration of this Contest, or in the announcement of the prizes; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electronic device as a result of participation in this Contest, or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Contest; (e) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Contest, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winners, the prizes or otherwise in any Contest-related materials; (f) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry; (g) are not responsible for the inability to select winners because of equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (h) are released from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Contest (in whole or in part), the use (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Contest , and the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize.

MISCELLANEOUS

1. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Contest is solely for descriptive purposes.

2. WSLS reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend this Contest or any part of this Contest should any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or other causes beyond its control, corrupt or impair the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of this Contest as determined by WSLS in its sole discretion, at which time, WSLS will select the winners by conducting a random drawing from among all non-suspect entries received at the time of the Contest cancellation, termination or suspension. If the Weekly Prize selection is cancelled, no Weekly Prize will be awarded. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received.

3. WSLS reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at its sole discretion, WSLS finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner WSLS determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Any person attempting to defraud or tamper with this Contest in any way will be ineligible for prizes and may be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of entries permitted by these rules including by using an automated device or by using more than one e-mail address. Any failure by the WSLS to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, WSLS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

4. All activity arising out of and relating to the Contest is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules and you agree to cooperate with WSLS concerning verification and/or auditing. All references to an entrant’s status as a “winner” are subject to verification and/or auditing by WSLS. If verification activity or an audit evidences non-compliance of an entry or entrant with the Official Rules as determined by WSLS in its sole discretion, WSLS reserves the right to disqualify the entrant and remove the entry from the Contest at any time.

5. WSLS reserves the right to correct typographical or clerical errors in any Contest-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, WSLS reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

DISPUTES

1. By entering the Contest, entrants agree that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you.

2. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants, WSLS and any other Sponsors in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Commonwealth of Virginia. Any legal proceedings arising out of this Contest or relating to these Official Rules shall be instituted only in the federal or state courts located in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Independent City of Roanoke, and the parties consent to jurisdiction therein with respect to any legal proceedings or disputes of whatever nature arising under or relating to these rules. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

WINNERS’ LIST/OFFICIAL RULES COPY

1. For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winners’ List, visit http://www.wsls.com or mail a SASE to: Hardee’s® Touchdown Takeout Contest c/o WSLS-TV, 852 Fifth Street NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016, specifying either “Winners’ List Request” or “Official Rules Request.” Winners’ List will be available after January 31, 2024.