How to retire Old Glory with the Boy Scouts
Monday was Veteran's Day, and of course, service members fight for our freedom and flag.
But there is a proper way to retire "Old Glory."
Danielle Alexander, a Boy Scout Senior Community Liason, and Butch Johnstone, a Scout Master, came to the Daytime Blue Ridge studio to talk about an upcoming retirement ceremony.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.