Daytime Kitchen: Summer Fruit Tart

ROANOKE - Chef Ed McArdle from the Culinary Arts Program at Dabney S Lancaster Community College joins us in the Daytime kitchen with a recipe for summer fruit tart.

Summer Fruit Tart



Vanilla Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

Step One:

Vanilla extract 1 TLBS.

Sugar ½ cup

Butter 1 oz.

Salt 1/8 tsp.

Geletin 1 package

Milk ¾ quart

Step Two:

Milk 1 cup

Cornstarch 6 TLBS

Egg yolk 3 each.

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients In step one into a heavy bottomed pot

2. Stirring constantly, or at least very often, bring to a boil

3. Mix ingredients in step two into a mixing bowl

4. Slowly pour (temper) the hot liquid into the mixing bowl containing step two.

5. Pour back into the pot and begin to heat.

6. Do not boil this step, stir constantly until mixture thickens.

7. Pour warm pudding into desired molds, or cool directly.

NOTE: this pudding can be flavored with the addition of other extracts like, almond, lemon maple, ect. You can also melt chocolate into this recipe!

Cream Cheese Pie Dough

Ingredients:

All purpose flour 3 cups

Salt 1 tsp.

Butter, cubed, chilled 1 cup

Cream cheese, cubed, chilled 8 oz.

Heavy Cream (or other liquid) ¼ cup

Method:

1. Place flour and salt into bowl of food processor

2. Add butter and cream cheese, process until an even mealy texture is achieved. Avoid large lumps.

3. Slowly add cream(liquid) until pastry forms a ball. (NOTE: this may take a little more or less liquid)

4. Remove and separate into portions. Flatten and wrap with plastic wrap, chill 30 minutes.

NOTE: this is a fantastic all purpose dough. It can be used for any pies, as well as hors d'oeurves.

Tart Assembly

NOTE: these can also be served in individual portions. Use a muffin pan to create the pie dough cups.

1. Place the still warm pudding into the pre baked pie shell or individual cups.

2. While still warm place fresh fruit on top of the pudding, or arrange slightly cooked fruits around the top.

3. Garnish with toasted nuts, if desired.

4. Glaze top of desserts with a simple syrup (1 cup water, ½ cup sugar, simmered, and reduced).

5. Chill, serve and enjoy!

Examples of fruit toppings: Pear and pistachio, plums and almonds, peach and ginger. The combinations are endless!



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.