ROANOKE - Owner Michelle Barklow joins us in studio to talk about her restaurant The Salad Factory. Find out how they are making an impact with healthy options, and get a recipe for Fiesta Salad!

Fiesta Salad

Romaine Lettuce

1/4 cup corn

1/4 cup black beans

1/8 cup red onion

1/8 cup grape tomatoes

1/8 cup guacamole

1/8 cup tortilla strips

Mix, and enjoy with your favorite salad dressing

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.