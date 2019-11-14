Countdown to Thanksgiving with Canale’s Ham & BBQ
Thanksgiving is just three weeks away!
If you’re hosting, you’re probably searching for a ham or turkey for your party.
Of course, once you have it -- you have to cook it.
George and Laura Canale, owners of Canale’s Ham & BBQ, gave some tips on smoking your entree.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.