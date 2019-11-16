Virginia Ornament Company at Two and a Half Sisters

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Ornament Company has its collection at Two and a Half Sisters.

Their collection includes places like the Mill Mountain Star and the Dr. Pepper Sign.

They’re all made in the USA.

You can also order online by visiting virginiaornamentco.com.

On Thursday, Bridget and Lindsey put the "The Coffee Pot” ornament on the tree!

And just like all of the ornaments, there’s a little history lesson on the small card that comes with it.

On the back of this card, it says that “The Coffee Pot” was established in 1936. It’s on Brambleton Avenue and is Roanoke’s oldest roadhouse. It was actually the first commercial establishment a traveler would encounter when approaching Roanoke from the south.

Now, there are two ornaments on the Daytime Christmas tree!