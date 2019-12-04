Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Each year, Hotel Roanoke decks its halls with more than 30 Christmas trees designed by local businesses and organizations.

Participants compete for the People’s Choice Award. People vote with their own money, which is donated to United Way.

Brian Wells, general manager of Hotel Roanoke, and Sharon Parker, who decorated the hospice “Wishes” tree visited Daytime Blue Ridge to show us how to decorate our tree.